Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Trahan Roy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Trahan Roy Obituary
Betty Jane Trahan Roy

Lafayette - Memorial services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Betty Jane Trahan Roy, age 85, who passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence in Lafayette. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home Chapel on Sunday at 2:30 P.M.

Survivors include her children, Brent Roy and his wife Terry, and Shawn Brady; four grandchildren, Jacob, Kate and Rose Roy, Sean-Michael Brady. She is also survived by two brothers, Donald "Red" Trahan (Judy) of Kingwood, Texas, and James "Jimmy" Trahan (Cynthia) of Lafayette; one sister, Priscilla Janise of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julien "J" Roy and parents, Claby Trahan and Ninety Broussard Trahan.

Betty was a retired manager with South Central Bell phone company. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, eating out, knitting and loved solving crossword puzzles. She was a loving, kind woman who shared her love of life with everyone she met.

Memorial contributions can be made in Betty Roy's name to a .

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Betty's family to Dr. John Mickey, Lisa, Dr. Michael Cain, and Sharon Gates at NSI; PJ, Jeanette and Becky with Senior Helpers.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now