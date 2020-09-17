1/
Betty Joyce Thibodeaux
1939 - 2020
Betty Joyce Thibodeaux

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice for Betty Joyce Thibodeaux, 81, who passed away on September 16, 2020.

Pastor Mike Walker, Founding Pastor of The Bayou Church will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Mrs. Thibodeaux, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Emille Baudoin and the former Lucille Broussard.

She is survived by her children, Ricky J. Thibodeaux (Sandy), Greg T. Thibodeaux (Chrisye), Chris A. Thibodeaux (Jeanine) and Terri T. Pascual; and 7 grandchildren & a host of great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emille Baudoin and Lucille Broussard Gallet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM through midnight into Saturday morning until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Thibodeaux, Greg Thibodeaux, Chris Thibodeaux, Dillan Thibodeaux, Ashton Thibodeaux and Aubrey Thibodeaux.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Thibodeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.






Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
SEP
19
Visitation
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
200 Chief H. Fred Road
Maurice, LA 70555
(337) 898-1633
