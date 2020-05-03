|
Beulah L. Landry
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less per visitation.
Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Beulah L. Landry at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery of Lafayette. Mrs. Beulah was 94 when she went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday evening, May 2, 2020 at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home in Lafayette.
A drive thru viewing will be held Tuesday, May 5, at Martin & Castille's Downtown location from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM. Guests will be allowed to drive through the side portico of the funeral home, but please assist us in following the state mandate by staying in your vehicle. The family would like to encourage their guests to bring a sympathy card or any sign to express their love for Mrs. Beulah.
A Private Rosary will be prayed for Mrs. Beulah on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home, due to the 10 persons mandate, the family would like to invite you to pray with them in the privacy of your home in her name.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the graveside service.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for all of her life, Beulah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was a devout Catholic and loved to practice her faith. She was a secretary for most of her life and she retired from UNOCAL, which is now known as Chevron. Some of her hobbies included, playing Bourree and taking her daughter Melanie to the Casino. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and memories of her cooking for family holiday celebrations will be cherished for a lifetime.
Mrs. Landry is survived by her daughter, Sheila Venable and her husband Wayne of Lafayette; her son, Glynn Hollier and his wife, Margaret of Lafayette; her daughter, Melanie Hollier Comeaux of Lafayette; her eight grandchildren; and her sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Egille Landry and Mrs. Aurora Theriot Landry; her first husband, Notley J. Hollier, Jr.; her second husband, Wilbert P. Landry; her daughter, Sharon Hollier Johnpier; her brothers, Wilson Landry and Dudley Landry.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Venable, Michael Venable, Nathan Fowler, Chad Hollier and Ricky Loftis.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Landry family to the staff at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home in Lafayette for their compassionate care.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 3 to May 4, 2020