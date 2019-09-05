Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 12th Street
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Thibeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux Obituary
Beverly Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Beverly Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux, 77, who died September 1, 2019.

Services will be conducted by Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux, VF.

Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.

Bevely Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux was born on April 14, 1942 in Scott, LA to the late Aaron and Inez Morrison.

Beverly leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, Ranson Thibeaux; one daughter, Jennifer M. Hedgemon and husband, Marc of New Orleans, LA; one brother, Tony L. Morrison (Germaine) of Lafayette, LA; four grandsons, Todd M. Henry, Jr. and wife, Megan of New Orleans, LA, Aaron R. Hedgemon, Marc D. Hedgemon, Jr., Kai Hedgemon; one granddaughter, Kandice D. Hedgemon and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla A. Thibeaux; son, Nathaniel "Tannie" Thibeaux; parents, Aaron and Inez Morrison; brothers, Donald Lee and Boring James Morrison.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now