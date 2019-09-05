|
|
Beverly Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Beverly Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux, 77, who died September 1, 2019.
Services will be conducted by Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux, VF.
Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.
Bevely Ann "Shugee" Thibeaux was born on April 14, 1942 in Scott, LA to the late Aaron and Inez Morrison.
Beverly leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, Ranson Thibeaux; one daughter, Jennifer M. Hedgemon and husband, Marc of New Orleans, LA; one brother, Tony L. Morrison (Germaine) of Lafayette, LA; four grandsons, Todd M. Henry, Jr. and wife, Megan of New Orleans, LA, Aaron R. Hedgemon, Marc D. Hedgemon, Jr., Kai Hedgemon; one granddaughter, Kandice D. Hedgemon and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla A. Thibeaux; son, Nathaniel "Tannie" Thibeaux; parents, Aaron and Inez Morrison; brothers, Donald Lee and Boring James Morrison.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019