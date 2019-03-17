|
Billie Joyce Lathrop
Pittsburg - Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Monday March 18, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home Newton, Texas. Pastor Steven Bowen officiating. Billie Joyce Lathrop was 82, current resident of Pittsburg, Tx. passed away peacefully Friday morning March 15th at her home. She was born on December 30, 1936 in Many, La. She was a former resident of Lafayette, La. Survived by daughters Billie Jean Vernier Davy (husband Mike Davy) and Gwen Bowen Guidry (husband Richard Guidry Jr.) 8 grandchildren, 15 great grand children, 6 great great grand children. and sisters Bobbie Jean Beavers, and Bertie Faye Witmer (husband George Witmer) of Lafayette. She loved and trusted God with all her heart. She was a dearly loved mother, memaw, sister, and aunt .
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019