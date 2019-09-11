Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Broussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Mark Broussard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley Mark Broussard Obituary
Bradley Mark Broussard

Lafayette - Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Bradley Mark Broussard, 66, who died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lafayette.

Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his brother, Duane Broussard and his wife, Bonnie of Lafayette; one nephew, Anthony Broussard and his wife, Karen of Lafayette; three nieces, Vanessa Knott and her husband, Bryan, Kristen Soileau and her husband, Wade, and Erin DeRouen and her husband, Roland; numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Perry Broussard; father, Robert Broussard and mother, Mary Beadle Broussard.

A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for his entire life, his true passion was music. He loved to ride his motorcycle, run marathons in his younger days and the number one fan of the band, Tower of Power.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bradley Mark Broussard's name to St. Joseph's Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now