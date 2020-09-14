Brattie "Brad" Gene ReedLafayette - Brattie Gene Reed died at home with family September 11, 2020. Brad was born on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, on the 16th of September 1928 to Clarence Kouglar Reed, Jr. and Muriel Savage.After serving three years in the U.S. Air Force, Brad then attended Kent State University, receiving a B.S. in Geology. He worked initially on seismic crews, and then later as a petroleum geophysicist for many years.Brad was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Fulper Reed and son, John Allen Reed. He leaves one daughter, Shelia Reed Gallagher, of Chincoteague, Virginia, and four sons, William Brady Reed and his wife Laura Worley, of Houston, Texas, David Dennis Reed and his wife Kathie, of Irving, Texas, Clarence Kouglar Reed III and his wife Jan, of Irving, Texas, and Kenneth Wayne Reed, of Broussard, Louisiana. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Sandra Daisey and her husband Gary Daniel of Chincoteague, Virginia, John Dennis and his wife Katie, of Chincoteague, Virginia, Katie Reed and her husband Matt Hebert of Broussard, Louisiana, Jeremy Reed and his wife Katie, of Lafayette, Louisiana, Aaron Reed and wife Angèle Davidson, of Round Rock, Texas, Jennifer Norvell and her husband Stephen of Rowlett, Texas, John Reed of Irving, Texas, Tyler Reed of Dallas, Texas, Laura Reed of Broussard, Louisiana, Nicole Reed of Broussard, Louisiana, and Amanda Godfrey and her husband Buddy, of the Dallas area, and eighteen great-grandchildren.