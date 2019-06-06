Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Savior's Church
1201 E. Broussard Road
Lafayette, LA
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior's Church
1201 E. Broussard Road
Lafayette, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Church
Lafayette Campus 1201 E. Broussard Road
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior's Church, (Lafayette Campus 1201 E. Broussard Road), for Bruce Anthony Culotta, 63, who passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. The family will receive guests at Our Savior's Church on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and will continue on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the service begins.

Pastor Jacob Aranza will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife Sue Culotta; his mother, Alice Rabalais Culotta; his son, Kidd Anthony Culotta and wife Katri; his daughter, Natasha Bianchini; his grandchildren, Kourtney Culotta and Lawrence Bianchini; his sisters, Sandra Culotta Wilder and husband, Tommy, and Cindy Culotta; and his brothers, Bryan Culotta and Brent Culotta and wife, Pam.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Culotta, Jr.

Bruce was born in New Orleans, but was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He owned The Machine Shop in Lafayette and was a skilled machinist. He loved attending Bible Study and was a member of Our Savior's Church. Bruce had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed riding with his friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

Pallbearers will be Karl Castille, Donald Mendoza, Neil Guidry, Tad Goeger, Chad Broussard and Benny Comeaux.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 6, 2019
