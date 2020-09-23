Or Copy this URL to Share

Lafayette - Bryan Anthony LeBean, Jr a resident and native of Lafayette, LA passed Saturday September 19, 2020 at the age of 24. He his survived my his father Dr. Bryan A. LeBean Sr, mother Adrienne Jordan LeBean, siblings Jasmine, Arielle, Jaden, and Laila LeBean and a host of family and friends. There will be a private funeral service held Friday 09/25/2020 with burial to follow. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home, owner Theophilus A Rose I and General Manager Jonathan C. Rose, Sr.









