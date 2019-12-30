|
|
Bryan Ortego
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held for Bryan Ortego at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Julius J. "Skip" Montet Chapel at the LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park cemetery. The Reverend Monsignor Keith DeRouen will conduct the service.
After a long and courageous battle against cancer, Bryan Ortego died at his residence on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Bryan was born on September 6, 1950 in Ville Platte, LA to Paul Norman Ortego and Verna Lee Fontenot Ortego. He lived for his family and always cherished the time spent at family gatherings. As an active outdoorsman, Bryan was active in various hunting and fishing clubs which included the Lafayette Rod Benders and Lafayette Oilmen's fishing club. He was a dedicated volunteer fireman at the Coteau/Fort Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department. During his career, Bryan received recognition and many awards from Chevron for his service, dedication and leadership. Bryan was always ready to tell a good story about his work experience in Africa. Bryan is characterized as a man who never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Mr. Ortego is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marinell "Nell" Miller Ortego; son, Paul Bryan Ortego II and wife Erin of Youngsville, LA; daughters, Misty Ortego Fontenot and husband Billy of Sunset, LA and Mandy Ortego Patton of Opelousas, LA; brothers, Gary Ortego and wife Cynthia of Prairieville, LA and David Ortego and wife Yvette of Grand Prairie, LA; grandchildren, Alexis Soileau, Seth Newman, Logan Patton, Peyton Ortego and Luke Ortego.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Norman Ortego and Verna Lee Fontenot Ortego.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ortego II, Seth Newman, Logan Patton, Billy Fontenot, Billy Bidstrup, and Brent Bidstrup. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Miller, Joe Patton, David Ortego and Gary Ortego.
Visiting will be held in the LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas beginning on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4:00- 9:00 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019