Bryon "Bree" Mayeaux
Duson - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchman Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Bryon "Bree" Mayeaux, age 47, who passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Lafayette.
Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.
Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ.
Bryon was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Duson. He enjoyed boxing, computers, dancing, politics and President Donald Trump. Bryon was a lover of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his parents, Harold Mayeaux and Paula Guillory both of Duson; his girlfriend of five years, Jennifer Morris of Lafayette; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Joyce Lemoine and her husband, John Edward Lemoine; maternal grandfather, Wilton J. Guillory; paternal grandmother, Rita Venable Romero and her husband, A.J.; paternal grandfather, Benton Mayeaux; paternal great grandparents, Hermine Burleigh and Cyphroien Burleigh; paternal great step grandfather, Steven Venable; two uncles, Kevin Chassion and Terry Guillory; and one aunt, Melissa Guillory.
A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Jason Guillory, Dustin Winn, Ryan Hebert, Steven Benoit, Glenn Romero, Jr. and Gavin Romero. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Guillory, Glenn Romero, Kevin Thibodeaux and Stewart Lemoine.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019