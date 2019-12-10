|
Byron Boudreaux
Lafayette - A Liturgy of the Word service will be held Dec. 14, 2019 at 10 am in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Byron Boudreaux, 64, who passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Deacon Ken Soignier will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visiting hours will be observed on Friday afternoon between 5-9 pm, and resume Saturday morning at 8 am prior to the service.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Joseph Boudreaux.
Byron was a resident of Opelousas. He was a tax accountant by trade and was employed by a number of firms in the Opelousas and Lafayette areas.
