Byron Joseph Cooper


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Byron Joseph Cooper Obituary
Byron Joseph Cooper

Lafayette - Byron Joseph Cooper, 73, passed away on April 19, 2019 at the Carpenter House.

Inurnment will take place at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum at a later date.

Mr. Cooper, a lifelong resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Joseph Cooper and the former Irene Marie Broussard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and spending time with his family and friends, and he was a fantastic cook.

He is survived by his siblings, Arthur Mark Cooper and wife Julie, Joan Weeks and husband Richard; nieces, Carrie and Lauren Cooper, Heather Zehnder and Courtney Gagner; and nephew, Rich Weeks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Wilson Cooper and Irene Broussard Melancon.

The family would like to thank the Progressive Care Unit at LGMC as well as The St. Joseph Carpenter House for all of their care and compassion.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Cooper family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2019
