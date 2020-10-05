C. L. Jack Stelly
Lafayette - A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, for C. L. Jack Stelly, 78, who passed away Sunday afternoon, October 4, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette, with family members at his side.
Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder and Reverend Gilbert J. Dutel will officiate the Mass and conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Barbara Zerangue Stelly; sons, C. L. Jack Stelly, Jr. and wife, Jennifer, and Marcus Stelly and his wife, Hallie; daughter, Tammy Barras and husband, Zurben; grandchildren, Taylor Barras, Jacob Barras and Alex Barras, Kathryn Stelly, Caroline Stelly, Katelyn Stelly, Jacques Stelly, Olivia Stelly, and Charles Stelly; brothers, Charles Goudeau, Dale Stelly and wife, Sandra, David Stelly, Ronald Stelly and wife, Neva, Mike Stelly and wife, Barbara, and sister, Debbie LeBlanc and husband, Tony; mother in law, Eva Zerangue; sister in law, Sandra Palmisano and husband, D. J.; brother in law, Craig Zerangue and wife, Cindy, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Gertie Pitre Stelly, and father in law, Ivy Zerangue.
A native of Arnaudville and resident of Lafayette for most of his life, Jack as he was known by his family and friends, was a loving husband, son, father, brother, grandfather. He began his career in 1964 as a land surveyor for John E. Chance and Associates, then opened his own business in 1978, C. L. Jack Stelly and Associates, Inc. He was a member of LSPS, NSPS and ACSM, as well as Board Member of the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, and also former Board Member of the Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board. Outside of business duties, Jack enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, son-in-law and grandsons. His biggest joy was spending time on his tractor at his farm in Arnaudville.
Pallbearers will be C. L. Jack Stelly, Jr., Marcus Stelly, Zurben Barras, Jacob Barras, Alex Barras, Ben Stelly, Jacques Stelly and Charles Stelly.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his brothers, his brothers in law, and friends, John D. Miller and Douglas Taylor.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until departure time of 9:45 AM to St. Edmond Catholic Church.
A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the Stelly family ask that memorial contributions be made in Mr. C. L. Jack Stelly's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Stelly family to Hospice of Acadiana and Vee's Sitter Service.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311