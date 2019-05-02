Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
C. Wayne Hernandez

C. Wayne Hernandez Obituary
C. Wayne Hernandez

Lafayette - A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for C. Wayne Hernandez, 69, who died peacefully Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette, with loved ones at his side.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Reverend Gary Schexnayder will officiate.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nicki Hernandez Stroup and her husband, Tony, and Lauri Hernandez Mauldin and her husband, Jeffery; his parents, Herbert Joseph and Lynette Marie Nicolle Hernandez; his brother, Byron Hernandez; five grandchildren, Kirsten Stroup, Grayson Stroup, Charlie Mauldin, Teddy Mauldin and Harry Mauldin; and his cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Claudia Doucet Hernandez on December 28, 2018; and his sister, Debra Hernandez Dalman.

Wayne was a native of Baton Rouge and a Lafayette resident for most of his life. He received his Masters Degree from USL in Telecommunications. Wayne's career in the telecommunication field included his work with BellSouth, Louisiana Dept. of Telecommunications, MCI, and Lafayette Parish School Board. His joys were Ragin Cajun Softball, watching sports of all types, spending time with his family, and reminiscing about the "Good Ole Days."

Pallbearers will be T.J. Dalman, Michael Dalman, Jason Hernandez, Dave Dalman, Tony Stroup, and Jeffery Mauldin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Grant Doucet, Ben Baudoin, Creighton Aucoin, and Tyler Brown.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Reshma Bhanushali and the staff of The Carpenter House-St. Joseph Hospice for their loving care and compassion given to Wayne and the family in his time of need.

www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on May 2, 2019
