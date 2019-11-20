|
|
Calvin "Bucket" Fils
Houston, TX - Funeral Services will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Lilly Grove Baptist Church, 7034 Tierwester Street Houston, Texas for Calvin Fils, 61, who transitioned from earth on Sunday November 17, 2019. Visitation will be observed at Lilly Grove Baptist Church from 10:00am until time of service.
Calvin was a 1981 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In 1977 Calvin signed a Basketball Letter of Intent Scholarship with the USL basketball team.
Calvin moved to Houston, Texas when he married his with, Bonita Fils. To this marriage twins were born; however, one son, Byron preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Bonita Fils, Son, Gregory Fils, mother, Lillie Philips Fils, siblings: Donna Fils Johnson, Harold Fils Jr. And Ronald Fils.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019