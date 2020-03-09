Resources
Calvin LaCombe


1942 - 2020
Calvin LaCombe Obituary
Calvin LaCombe

Gueydan -



Calvin was born on November 18, 1942 in Lake Arthur, LA to David LaCombe and Andrea Teal and was called to his Heavenly father on February 29, 2020. He was a Crew Boat Driver. Calvin loved the outdoors, fishing and camping. He also loved spending time with his family. Calvin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Calvin is survived by his daughter, Yvonne Poirier (Francis) of Youngsville, LA; his two grandchildren, Brandon Poirier (Jennifer) of Youngsville, LA, Krystal Poirier of Youngsville, LA.



Calvin is preceded in death by his beloved family, his parents, David & Andrea LaCombe; his wife, Celes LaCombe; his brothers, Herbert , Leroy & Wilbert LaCombe; his sisters, Helen LaCombe Martin & Mildred LaCombe Touchet.



The family of Mr. Calvin LaCombe are honoring his wishes of cremation and Memorial Services may be announced at a later date.



To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
