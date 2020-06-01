Carl James Fontenot
Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Carl James Fontenot, 69, who passed away on May 31, 2020.
Reverend Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.
Inurnment will follow in St. Paul Mausoleum in Eunice at 2:30 pm.
Carl, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Allen B. Fontenot and the former Ella Ruth Vidrine.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristie Fontenot Poirier and her husband, Jacques; his grandchildren, Ashlyn Poirier and Brooklyn Poirier; his siblings, Sherryl G. Bourgeois, Cathy M. Heinen, Deborah K. Norris Savage and Gary Fontenot, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 11:00 am.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.