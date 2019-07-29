Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location
Carol Ann Thibodeaux Obituary
Carol Ann Thibodeaux

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at a 2:00 P.M. Service in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Carol Ann Thibodeaux, 68, who died on Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette, with her family at her side.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include her sisters, Darline Thibodeaux, and Madeline Hebert; her brothers, Bracey Thibodeaux (Patricia) and Dempsey A. Thibodeaux (Elaine); 5 nieces and nephews, Robin Torkowski (Stanley), Matthew Hebert (Mandi), David Hebert (Kirstin), Nicholas Thibodeaux (Jaime) and Amanda Thibodeaux; 10 great nieces and nephews, Jacqueline, Jenna, Noah and A. J. Torkowski, and Clay, Caleb, Gabi, Seton, Evan, Adriana Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsey S. and Mathilde LeBlanc Thibodeaux.

Pallbearers will be Bracey Thibodeaux, Dempsey Thibodeaux, Matthew Hebert, David Hebert, Stanley Torkowski, Noah Torkowski, Nicholas Thibodeaux, Robin Torkowski and Amanda Thibodeaux.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her great nieces and nephews.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Carol's name to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on July 29, 2019
