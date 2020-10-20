Carol Mitchell
Lafayette - Carol Bernard Mitchell born November 26, 1961 and passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Carol was born in Baton Rouge, native of Port Allen and resident of Broussard. He was a 1979 graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. Carol enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, cooking, hunting, fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years Melissa LeBoeuf Mitchell.
Children Tayler Mitchell, Bryce Mitchell, Kyle LeBoeuf and wife Lindsey..
Granddaughter Kathleen Ellery LeBoeuf. Sister, Debra Marchal Eidson; Sister-in-law Kathy LeBoeuf Mott and husband Joe, Mother-in-law Barbara LeBoeuf.
Nieces and nephews Nikki and Blake Tanner, Ryan and Amber Eidson, Chris and Brandy Laughlin, Derrick and Sarah Laughlin, Krystal Laughlin. Numerous cousins (too many to list), family and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Harold & Eve Mitchell, father-in-law, Charles LeBoeuf, grandparents Oneil and Marie Cavaliere; brother-in-law Henry Eidson, Jr.
Carol was a kind and loving person with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Michael Cain, Allison, Lori, and the rest of the staff at Cancer Center of Acadiana, as well as Dr. Pant, Dr. Nouri and the rest of the staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October, 22nd 2020 9-11am at First Baptist Church of Lafayette on 1100 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501, with funeral services immediately following, conducted by Dr. James Pritchard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Lafayette at www.fbclaf.org/give
.
You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette, 316 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, La 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.