|
|
Carol Patricia Cloer Manuel- Donlon
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00 PM in St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Carol Patricia Cloer Manuel-Donlon, age 71, who died Tuesday afternoon, February 26, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Bobby Donlon and Victoria Crowder.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Bobby Donlon; two daughters, Tammy Hebert and Victoria Crowder; two sons, Jesse Manuel, Jr. and David Manuel and his wife, Iesha; one sister-in-law, Thelma Cloer; six grandchildren, Brandon Manuel, Rebecca Manuel, Tyler Crowder, Kyle Breaux and his wife, Ashley, Jamie Donlon, and his wife, Charissa and Zachary Donlon; and three great-grandchildren, Brianna Donlon, Willow Pellerin and Killian Pellerin.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse Manuel, Sr.; her parents, George Cloer, Sr. and Mary Tatum Cloer; her brother, George Cloer, Jr.; and her sister, Lela Duncan.
Carol Patricia Donlon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She worked for the US Postal Service for over 21 years until her retirement. Mrs. Donlon enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and trying different restaurants throughout the area. She was a member of the St. Jules Catholic Church Community in Lafayette and also the Catholic Daughters. Mrs. Donlon will be dearly missed by all.
Pallbearers will be David Manuel, Jamie Donlon, Zachary Hayes, Jami Boudreaux, Randy Winn and Eli Orellana.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made in Carol's name to St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019