Carolyn Marie Dupepe Bercegeay
Lafayette - Carolyn, age 78 of Kenner, La, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born to the late Elgey and Mable Stauder Dupepe on September 2, 1940.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at a 2:00 PM Catholic Service in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Carolyn Marie Dupepe Bercegeay, 78, who peacefully passed away Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive visitors on Monday from 11:00 AM until time of service.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Reverend Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL, Pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick and long time family friend, will conduct the funeral services.
Originally, from Kenner Louisiana, Carolyn has called Acadiana home for over five decades. She attended Ursuline Academy in New Orleans, a private, Roman Catholic, all-girls high school and elementary school before attending the Southwestern Louisiana Institute, where she studied nursing and was an active member of Tri Delta Sorority. It was in Tri Delta where Carolyn developed qualities of unselfish leadership with integrity and devotion to moral and democratic principles.
Carolyn dedicated her life to help support children with disabilities. She was an active member in the health community for 31 years serving as the supervisor of nursing for the Vermillion Parish Health Clinic and as the supervisor for the Handicap Children's Program of the Lafayette region which included seven parishes. Carolyn received several awards from Lafayette parish due to her service to children with special health care needs. She retired as a registered nurse for the Louisiana Department of Health.
Carolyn grew up with a love for horses and rode her horse up and down the levees of New Orleans almost everyday. She learned about compassion and the special care of the very young and the very old making sure those without voices to speak of their pain are still cared for. She also learned responsibility for others than herself. She learned that regardless of the weather you must still care for those you have the stewardship of. There are no "days off" just because you don't feel like being a horse owner that day. She learned that for every hour of fun you have there are days of hard, meaningful work you must do first. Because Carolyn grew up with horses she learned to learn on her own. She has had teachers that cannot speak, nor write, nor communicate beyond body language and reactions. She has had to learn to "read" her surroundings for both safe and unsafe situations, to look for hazards where others might only see a pretty meadow. She has learned to judge people as she judges horses. She looks beyond appearances and trappings to see what is within.
Family and friends were Carolyn's dedication and delight. She loved to cook and enjoyed entertaining and playing card games with her friends. She enjoyed her role as a coach's wife, admiring her husband's dedication and hard work. No one really understands the time commitment; a coach's wife does. Carolyn's engaging personality, sense of humor and passion for helping others filled the hearts of many. She was an avid gardener, loved to dance and was a dedicated Catholic.
Carolyn was a devoted mother, sister, daughter, aunt, mother in-law, friend and a godmother to many. Carolyn loved to travel, but her very favorite landing spot was at False River, where for several years, she enjoyed spending time with her family while enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
Survivors include her loving husband, Linden Bercegeay, Jr. of Lafayette; her son; Linden Bercegeay III and his wife, Gerilyn Suire Bercegeay of Erath; two daughters, Tarra Bercegeay and her wife, Monica McCready of Palm Springs, CA and Allyson Bercegeay van Eldik Thieme and her husband, Casper van Eldik Thieme of The Hague, Netherlands; four grandchildren, Katie Bercegeay, Adam Bercegeay, Thijs van Eldik Thieme and Arielle van Eldik Thieme; one sister, Dianne Dupepe Beauregard and her husband, John Beauregard of Memphis, TN. Numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel Stauder Dupepe and Elgey Dupepe.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Dupepe, Adam Bercegeay, Casper van Eldik Thieme, Lance Troxclair, Ralph Rebowe, Jr., Etienne Devlin Dupepe.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Long and Jean Pierre Chase.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Carolyn's name to Ursuline Academy, 2635 State St, New Orleans, LA 70118.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bercegeay family to Cornerstone Village South, Acadian Hospice, Dr. Thomas Voitier Jr., M.D., Joseph Giglio, Scott Broussard, Ben Domingue and Dr. Ankur Lodha, M.D.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 28, 2019