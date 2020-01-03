Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Finley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Mills Finley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Mills Finley Obituary
Carrie Mills Finley

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Carrie Mills Finley, 49, who passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Reverend William Schambough will officiate the service. The family will receive guests at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 3:00 PM until the service time.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Shawn Finley; her two sons, Collin and Trevor Finley; her parents, Lloyd and Wanda Mills; her sisters, Lori Maziarz (Matthew) and Catrin Mills; her in laws, Sharlene and Greg Huske; her two brothers in law, Sam Finley (Sheila) and Scott Finley; and her niece and nephews, Maggie Finley, Cameron Learman, and Cooper Maziarz.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruth Blythe.

A resident of Elgin, Illinois for most of her life, Carrie was a Lafayette resident for the past 15 years. She was an educator having taught at St. Pius Elementary in Lafayette and St. Laurence Catholic School in Elgin, Illinois. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority at Western Illinois University. Carrie's family meant everything to her and her children were the light of her life. She cherished being a teacher and loved her students.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shawn Finley for a special education fund set up for Collin and Trevor Finley.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -