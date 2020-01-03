|
Carrie Mills Finley
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Carrie Mills Finley, 49, who passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Reverend William Schambough will officiate the service. The family will receive guests at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 3:00 PM until the service time.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Shawn Finley; her two sons, Collin and Trevor Finley; her parents, Lloyd and Wanda Mills; her sisters, Lori Maziarz (Matthew) and Catrin Mills; her in laws, Sharlene and Greg Huske; her two brothers in law, Sam Finley (Sheila) and Scott Finley; and her niece and nephews, Maggie Finley, Cameron Learman, and Cooper Maziarz.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruth Blythe.
A resident of Elgin, Illinois for most of her life, Carrie was a Lafayette resident for the past 15 years. She was an educator having taught at St. Pius Elementary in Lafayette and St. Laurence Catholic School in Elgin, Illinois. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority at Western Illinois University. Carrie's family meant everything to her and her children were the light of her life. She cherished being a teacher and loved her students.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shawn Finley for a special education fund set up for Collin and Trevor Finley.
