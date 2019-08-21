Services
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
(337) 235-1193
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
7:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Lafayette, LA
Carrol James Prejean


1943 - 2019
Carrol James Prejean Obituary
Carrol James Prejean

Lafayette - Lafayette: Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mr. Carol James Prejean, 76, who passed away on August 14, 2019.

Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette following the funeral.

Carrol was born in Lafayette to Shirley (Dat) and Rachel (Mondo) Prejean on March 13, 1943. He worked as a Cement Finisher for many years.

Beautiful memories of Carrol will live on in the hearts of his wife of 50 years; Ruby Prejean, his daughter; Pamela Alfred, his son; Utania "Bubba" (Shamona) Alfred, his six sisters, two brothers, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Carrol is enjoying his heavenly reunion with loved ones who preceded him in death, his father; Shirley (Dat) Prejean, and his mother; Rachel (Mondo) Prejean.

The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 7:00AM to 10:45AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette.

Final Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019
