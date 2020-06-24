Carroll J. Crouchet
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Mr. Carroll James Crouchet, 93, who took his last breath surrounded by his children, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Survivors include two daughters Mary Crouchet and Marilyn Domingue (Anthony), one son Robert Crouchet (Kim) and five grandchildren Andre Domingue, Cameron Domingue, Brayden Crouchet, Ameila Crouchet and Ellison Crouchet, all of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marguerite Glynn Kehlor Crouchet ("Margie"); his parents, George Louis Crouchet, Sr and Lucy Marie Mouton Crouchet; three brothers, George Crouchet, Jr, Jack Crouchet, Raymond Crouchet; and three sisters, Mary Agnes Neubrand, Mildred Leger and Gertrude Bock Jerome.
Mr. Crouchet was a native of Lafayette and was educated at "the brothers' school" (Cathedral). He worked from an early age delivering newspapers, milk, and spent a summer in high school in construction in Washington D.C. He served in the Philippines (US Army), attended SLI (now ULL) and got his real estate license in 1948. This was the beginning of a 70 year career as an agent then broker/owner of several real estate companies, the best known being Oil City Realty. Professional honors include the Lloyd G. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award (1993) and REALTOR Emeritus (2016). He was a longtime member of the Civitan Club. His generosity in mentoring, volunteering, raising money and barbecuing for his community reached many people.
He loved to fish and spend time at his Grand Isle camp, work in his garden, exercise and stay in touch with his longtime friends. His personal motto "No Problem" was attached to his company, his boat, his camp and his barbecue pit.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mr. Crouchet's name to LARC, 303 New Hope Road, Lafayette, LA 70506, which helps local residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of LGMC, under the caring supervision of Dr Julio Castro and Dr Rajachendra Tumma, to Magnolia Rehabilitation and to caregivers and therapists too numerous to mention.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.