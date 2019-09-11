Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jules Catholic Church
Carroll John Dugas


1931 - 2019
Carroll John Dugas Obituary
Carroll John Dugas

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM for Carroll John Essie Dugas, 86, at St. Jules Catholic Church. Mr. Carroll went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and will continue on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 8:00 am until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed will be prayed at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019
