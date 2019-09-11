|
Carroll John Dugas
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM for Carroll John Essie Dugas, 86, at St. Jules Catholic Church. Mr. Carroll went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and will continue on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 8:00 am until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed will be prayed at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019