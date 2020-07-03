1/1
Dr. Catherine B. Janes
Dr. Catherine B. Janes

Lafayette - Well-known educator Catherine Brigita Janes died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:21 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. A private family only visitation will be held prior to the funeral.

Survivors included three nieces: Diane McGuiness of Melbourne, Florida; Linda Harvey of Wilmot, Arkansas; and Wanda Horton of Little Rock, Arkansas; four nephews: Jerry Janes of Hamburg, Arkansas; Matt Livingston of Lake Village, Arkansas; Ty Livingston of New Iberia, Louisiana; and Frank Michael Janes IV of Raleigh, North Carolina; and numerous great nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Janes' name may be made to her favorite charities, including Monsignor Sigur Center, 405 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA 70501, to the St. Pius Elementary School, 201 East Bayou Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508, or to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503.

Martin & Castille- DOWNTOWN- 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA. 70506 (337) 234-2311






Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
