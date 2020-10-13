Cecelia Solomon
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Cecelia Solomon, 80, who died October 7, 2020 at her residence.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She leaves to mourn her four children, Bridget Solomon of Jeanerette, LA, Harry Solomon of Scott, LA, Lionel Solomon and Herman Mouton of Cade, LA; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elsie Solomon; her mother, Elsia Charles Mouton; her father, Joseph Grandville Mouton; three sisters, Rita Mae Mouton, Gladys Broussard, Elizabeth Reedom; one brother, Herbert Mouton.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.