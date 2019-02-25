|
Cecil Lurline "Chichi" Breaux Haulman
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Cecil Lurline "Chichi" Breaux Haulman, 100, who died Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 at her residence in Gainesville, Florida.
Interment will be in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery, Indian Bayou, Louisiana.
Pastor John Cannon, Senior Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Vocalists, Beth Green and Ellen Haulman, will perform.
Mrs. Haulman, age 100, was a native of Lafayette, LA, born in Ridge, LA and educated in Lafayette. She was a 1936 graduate of Lafayette High School and attended ULL (formerly SLI).
She met her husband, Clement R. Haulman, when he was an Aviation Cadet in pilot training at the present-day Lafayette Airport, which was a training base for the U.S. Army Air Force. She was employed before her marriage at Dixie Electric Co. and was superintendent of the Service Department at Louisiana Public Utilities Gas Department.
Cecil was the daughter of Stephen and Eula (Foreman) Breaux. She was the mother of three fine sons, of whom she was very proud. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a Circle member and a member of United Methodist Women at Asbury and previously in New Orleans where she received a special Mission Award. She was involved in P.T. A., serving as president and received a lifetime membership for her services. She was a member of the New Orleans Chapter of the Reserve Officers Association Ladies Club, the Louisiana Engineering Society Auxiliary. She served as president of Club Des Jardin de la Riviere and was a member of the Krewe of Zeus and Les Amis du Codofil. She moved from Lafayette in 2004 and lived in Gainesville, FL.
Survivors include three sons: Dr. Stephen R. Haulman (Janet) of Gainesville, FL, Col. David R. Haulman, USAFR Retired (Donna) of Ridgeland, MS, and Dr. Daniel L. Haulman (Ellen) of Montgomery, AL. There are five grandchildren: R. Scott Haulman of Asheville, NC, Beth Green (Matthew) of Melbourne, FL, Jennifer Britt (Rock) of Madison, MS, Mark Haulman (Nicki) of Brentwood, TN and Evan Haulman (Jessica) of Montgomery, AL. There are seven great grandchildren: Sophie Haulman, Steffan Haulman, Blair Britt, Walker Britt, Case Haulman, Kate Haulman and Matthew Green Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Eula Foreman Breaux; her husband of 62 years, Colonel Clement R. Haulman (USAF-Retired); two sisters, Madge Breaux Boudreaux, Flo Breaux and a brother, Claude S. Breaux.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Stephen R. Haulman, Col. David R. Haulman, Dr. Daniel Haulman, Mark Edward Haulman, Evan Benjamin Haulman and Rock Bitt.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location, Wednesday morning, February 27 from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 25, 2019