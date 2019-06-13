|
Cecile Theriot Dupuis
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Cecile Theriot Dupuis, 89, who died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The Dupuis family will receive guests at Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN location on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 8:00 AM to time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Joan Broussard on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Karen Broussard, Organist & Soloist, will perform, "Amazing Grace", "Psalm 23", "Ave Maria", "Pie Jesu", and "How Great Thou Art". Lectors will be Kelly Hoss and Jeneé Long, and Giftbearers will be her great grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Broussard and her husband, Mike of Carencro; her two sons, Mike Dupuis and his wife, Debbie of Lafayette, and Paul Don Dupuis and his wife, Denise of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her two sisters, Marie Broussard of Cecilia, and Lucile "Bea" Theriot of Breaux Bridge; her brother, Allie Theriot of Broussard; six grandchildren, Michael Dupuis, Jeneé Long, Clint Broussard, Kellie Hoss, Lacey Deville and Chad Cinnamon, and eighteen great grandchildren, Michael Dupuis, Alex Dupuis, Julianna Long, Benjamin Long, Christian Reeves, Raegan Reeves, Bode Reeves, Asher Reeves, Lily Cinnamon, Parker Deville, Ava Deville, Amelia Deville, Parrish Deville, Hadley Hoss, Harper Hoss, Hunter Hoss, Oliver Broussard, and Lillian Broussard.
Cecile was preceded in death by her parents, Don L. Theriot and Lucia Breaux Theriot; her husband, Paul J. Dupuis; five brothers, Woodrow Theriot, Willis Theriot, Cliny Theriot, Nolan Theriot, and Dudley Theriot, and three sisters, Rita Romero, Theresa Cormier, and Judy Theriot.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of Lafayette for the past 71 years, Mrs. Dupuis was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, St. Peter's Catholic Church and St. Edmond Catholic Church. A loving wife and mother, she loved cooking for family and friends, gardening, and especially spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loving soul, she will always will be loved and remembered.
Pallbearers will be Pat Molbert, Michael Dupuis, Clint Broussard, Paul Don Dupuis, Frank Hoss, Cody Deville, and Benjamin Long.
Honorary Pallbearers will be C. J. Theriot and Chad Cinnamon.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 13, 2019