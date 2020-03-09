Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
Chad James Clark


1970 - 2020
Chad James Clark Obituary
Chad James Clark

Abbeville - Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Chad James Clark, 49, who died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family and friends. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

For full obituary and condolences , go to www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
