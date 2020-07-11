Chadwick Paul Breaux



Longview - Chadwick Paul Breaux departed this world on Friday July 10, 2020 with most of his family nearby. He was ready to pass and left in peace. Chad was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Sheryl Coulter and Charles Breaux, his wife Dianne Lynn Breaux, his four sons Chad Jr., Matthew, Andrew and his wife Whitney, and Stephen, his step children Mike, Michelle, Marc, Melynda, his grandchildren Hailey, Morgan, Katelyn, Lilly, Izzi, Joseph, Zach, Sydney, Grayson, Hudson, Lucas, Chloe, Michael, Andrew, Bryan, Megan, Jarad, and Jordan, and his great grandchildren Charlie, and Tristan.



Chad was born in Church Point, Louisiana on September 7, 1939 to Joseph Paul Breaux and Wilda Mae DeJean Breaux. His early years were spent playing marbles under the house, riding his bike, making his paper route, hunting birds in the nearby corn field, mildly terrorizing the neighborhood, and standing up to the bullies of Acadiana.



He began his education at Rugg elementary school in Alexandria. He graduated from Bolton high school where he attended four years of ROTC. He then attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston where he rose in the ranks of ROTC and graduated in 1963 with a degree in mechanical engineering.



From college, he entered the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton, Florida as second lieutenant and quickly rose to Captain. In 1965 he met his first wife, Laura Sue Lane, with whom he raised four boys in Louisiana. His first child, Chad Jr was born in February 66. In June 1966 he received his orders for Vietnam and was stationed at a base in Saigon.



In the late eighties he moved to Longview Texas to start an MEP engineering firm. It was there he met his second wife Dianne Lynn Morrow. He supported his new wife, her four children along with his four boys while launching his own business. A testament to his incredible work ethic, tenacity, and loving support.



After the kids all graduated high school, he made a move to Dallas and signed with a large company as chief engineer. There he remained until his retirement when he moved back to Lafayette to take care of his mother.



He and Dianne lived in Lafayette until early this year when they moved back to Longview to be closer to family. Chad was a father, a teacher, a mentor, and was loved by many.



The family will receive friends for a personalized visitation on Monday July 13 from 12-5pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. His service and burial are scheduled for Tuesday July14th at 10 am in Rosewood Park Cemetery.









