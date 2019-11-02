|
Charlene Ann Soileau
Lafayette - Catholic Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Ms. Charlene Ann Soileau, 73, who died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette while surrounded by her family and friends. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:30 AM.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.
Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Garden Mausoleum in Ville Platte, Louisiana.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her brother, Robert B. Soileau (Gwen); her nephews, Blaine Soileau and Shanon Soileau and his wife Jamie; her niece Alyson Lafleur and her husband Curtis; her great-nieces, Adrienne Gotreaux and Madelyn Soileau; her great-nephew, Jean Michael Soileau and her lifelong friend, Glinda Hebert.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Soileau and Macelaron Foret Soileau.
Charlene was born on August 16, 1946 in Ville Platte, La. to Leroy and Macelaron Soileau. She graduated form Ville Platte High School and received a degree in Education from USL in 1968. She was a Physical Education Teacher /Coach at Lafayette High and Broussard Middle, where she touched the lives of many students. She was the volleyball and track coach.
She retired in 1998 from Broussard Middle School. She was a part time employee of the Daily Advertiser/Quik Quarter.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Charlene Ann Soileau to Lafayette Animal Shelter, 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. Lafayette, La. 70507 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Soileau family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Our Lady of Lourdes and Hospice of Acadiana, especially Danielle Broussard for their kindness and compassion given to Charlene and her family during their time of need. The family wishes to give a special appreciation to Glinda Hebert for the loving care she received from her.
