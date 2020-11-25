Charlene Broussard
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Charlene Broussard, age 64, who passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Courtyard Manor in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Kenneth Domingue will conduct the funeral services.
Charlene is survived by her mother, Marie "MaLou" Kidder Broussard; her sisters, Donna Jumonville and her husband Mike, and Sandra Veazey and her husband Jared; her brothers, Marcus Broussard and his companion Maggie Fontenot, Glenn Broussard, and Steven Broussard and his wife Kim; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Joseph Broussard; her nephew, Maxwell Broussard; her maternal grandparents, Ida and Antoine Kidder; and her paternal grandparents, Alta and Joseph E. Broussard.
A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Charlene attended the Johnny Scott School and the New Hope Center (Alleman Center) for many years. She loved to swim and competed in The Special Olympics
, winning 2 Gold, 2 Silver, and Bronze Medals. She loved to dance, write, color, play cards, play the guitar and sing, hook rugs, camping and eating out. She enjoyed her job at Chick-Fil-A on Ambassador Caffery, working there for 10 years receiving a watch and plaque for her service recognition. Most of all, spending time with her family was her most cherished thing to do, especially celebrating her birthdays which she would look forward to months in advance. She will be deeply missed and loved always.
Pallbearers will be Steven Broussard, Nicholas Broussard, John Landry Jr., Aaron Broussard, Mason Wild, Casey Hollier and Logan Hollier.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marcus Broussard, Glenn Broussard, Michael Jumonville, Jared Veazey, Matt Schumaker, Jason Jumonville and James Broussard.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Charlene Broussard's name to LARC, www.lafayettelarc.org
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the LARC organization staff members for the kindness and support given to Charlene for so many wonderful years.
