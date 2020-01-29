|
Charlene M. Demouchet
Breaux Bridge - A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Philadelphia Christian Church, 200 W. Willow St., Lafayette, LA 70501, for Charlene M. Demouchet, 56, who passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 7:00 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday.
Pastor Omar Thibeaux will officiate at the Funeral Service. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Charlene enjoyed playing cards, dancing, going to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Draper Demouchet and wife Blake, and Kadeem Demouchet and fiancée Michelle Simon; brothers, McKinley Demouchet, Sr. and wife Jeanette, Anthony Demouchet, Calvin Demouchet, Whitney Jean Batiste, and Wilton Jean Batiste; sisters, Felicia Lewis and husband Chester, Patricia Payne and husband Karl, Monique Demouchet, Prisella Ledet and husband Roland, and Glenda Gotch; three grandchildren, Taegan and Hendrix Demouchet, and Skye Helaire; and her sister-in-law, Jackie Williams.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roosevelt Jean Batiste; mother, Mary Mable Demouchet; brothers, Glen Paul Fontenette, Clifton Demouchet, and Clifton Jean Batiste; and her sister, Mary Kay Demouchet.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Ledet, Domingue Lewis, Alonza Demouchet, Neco Lewis, Kyle Potier, and McKinley Demouchet Jr.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020