Charles 'Chuck' Glenn Chiasson



October 20, 1942 - September 14, 2020



"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."



(John 14:27)



A small private memorial service will be held for Charles 'Chuck' Glenn Chiasson who died Monday, September 14, 2020 @ 3:22 AM at Circle of Life Hospice in Northwest Arkansas.



Interment will be in the mausoleum at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetary in Scott, LA at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020.



Pastor of the Family Life Church, Brother Brandon Miller, will conduct the services.



Survivors include his wife Kathleene Chiasson, two daughters: Mrs. Shane 'Michell' Thurman of Baton Rouge, and Mrs. Ed 'Yvette' Stewart of Carrollton, TX, one grandson, Robert and fiancé Kathryn Kropog, and two great grandchildren Hudson and Thomas, of Mandeville. He also leaves four sisters: Dianna Cherry, Mrs. Byron 'Jackie' Gianfala, and Mrs. Ronnie 'Kathy' Guidry, all of Lafayette, Mrs. Ted 'Judy' Carmichael, of Crowley, along with two brothers: Carl Chiasson and his wife Linda, of Scott, and Steve Chiasson and his wife, Ellen, of Shreveport.



He was preceded in death by his parents Laodice and Mae Delle Chiasson, one sister, Marlene Chiasson and one brother, Kenneth Chiasson.



Having spent most of his life in Scott and surrounding areas, Chuck was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class from 1960-1964. Chuck owned construction related businesses in Scott for over 30 years. He was an original member of the Scott Business Association which began in 1990, until his move to Arkansas 8 years ago. Chuck was King Alexander I of the Scott Mardi Gras parade in 1996. He was a member of the Carmelite Men's Guild. An optimist, peacemaker and good samaritan, he generously gave of his time and talents. His pure heart and gentle spirit will be forever missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Chuck Chiasson's name to the Carmelite Monestary, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.









