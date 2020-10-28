1/1
Charles Hays
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Hays

NEW IBERIA - Funeral services will be held for Charles Jasper Hays, age 89, at 10:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home with a rosary at 6:30 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 on Saturday until time of service.

Mr. Hays was a native of Shoal Creek, Illinois and resident of New Iberia, he passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Azalea Estates.

Mr. Hays was a Veteran of the Army National Guard and retired from Exxon as a Superintendent after 27 years of service. He enjoyed watching Nascar, college basketball, spending time with his family and camping with his wife.

He is survived by four sons, Thomas Hays and wife Madeline and Darrell Hays and wife Janell all of New Iberia; Dr. Ronald Hays and wife Karla of Alexandria and Phillip Hays, Sr. and wife Terry of Salem, IL; one daughter, Jill Hays Fox and husband Tom of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Lindsay Robinson & Fredy; Andrew Hays; Theresa Ussery & Jeremy; Kevin Boutte; Ashley Hyde & Mike; Phillip Hays, Jr. & Kim; Doug Hays & Candra; Bryan Fox & Katie and Beth Walter & Justin; great grandchildren, Taylor Robinson; Miley Robinson; Freddy Mac Robinson, III; Victoria Bellino; Ben Ussery; Liam Ussery; Cody Hyde; Caleb Hyde; Brianne Hays; Kate Hays; Anya Beuhler; Emily Beuhler; Bristol Hays; Rilynn Hays; Kristopher Walter and Kinley Walter; Two sisters, Nola Booher and husband Bub of St. Elmo, IL and Katherine Booher of Salem, IL and three brothers, Elwood Hays of Salem, IL; Jerry Prosise and wife Missy of Hoopston, IL and Paul Prosise and wife Sharon of Effingham, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delila Donoho Hays; parents, Edgar Oscar Hays and Bertha Cruthis Hays; One grandchild, Ronald Hebert; one Great Grandchild, Braden Bourque and three brothers, Kerroll Hays, Murl Hays and Donald Hays.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Fox, Phillip Hays, Jr., Doug Hays, Andrew Hays, Freddie Robinson, II and Kevin Boutte. Tom Fox and Mike Hyde will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Azalea Estates, Mary Verret and all of his caregivers for taking such great care of Mr. Hays.

To view the on-line obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evangeline Funeral Home
314 E Saint Peter St
New Iberia, LA 70560
3373641881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evangeline Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Evangeline Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved