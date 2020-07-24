Charles "Charlie" Keith Comeaux
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Holy Cross Catholic Church for Charles "Charlie" Keith Comeaux, 66, who passed away on July 24, 2020.
Fr. Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church will officiate the mass and conduct the funeral services.
Inurnment will take place in Calvary Mausoleum.
Charlie, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Charles Comeaux and the former Rose Vidrine.
Born and raised in Eunice, he graduated from St. Edmund, Class of 1972, where he starred in track and football. In 1991, Charlie moved his family to Lafayette for work, where they quickly established roots.
After 40 years of dedicated service to his profession, Charlie recently retired from the Oil & Gas Industry, enjoying life and traveling for the past 3 years. He loved cooking outdoors for his family and friends, always with a story to tell. Charlie always looked forward to family get-togethers, where he entertained with his dry and witty humor. With family members stretched from Alaska to Atlanta, Charlie always made it a priority to stay in touch. A generous, caring and loving family man, Charlie will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gwen Robbins Comeaux and son, Jon K. Comeaux.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Aimee E. Comeaux and parents, Charles & Rose Comeaux.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jody Comeaux, Brett Parks, Jason Smith and Jack Parks
Personal condolences may be sent to the Comeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.