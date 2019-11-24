|
|
Charles "Jim" Meche
Lafayette - Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at a 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Charles James Meche, age 81, who passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services.
The following musical selections will be provided by Tammy Maturin: Amazing Grace, On Eagles Wings, and How Great Thou Art. In addition, an original piece by Sharon Reagan titled Deeply will be sung by her and her sister Karen Mire.
Mr. Meche was a native of Cankton and a resident of Lafayette. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Global Marine after many years of employment, stateside and overseas. Jim was happily married to his lovely wife, Doris, for 55 years.
Charles loved many things in life, with his family being the most important. He loved his wife unconditionally and they enjoyed a lifetime of adventures. His 3 daughters were his most precious gifts that God gave him. He gave his family the best of himself daily. His pride and joy were his 7 grandchildren. He was present and active in all of their lives. He cared deeply about his siblings and extended family members. He loved cooking and spending time with all of them. You could often find Charles at the race track watching the ponies run, playing black jack at the casino, or maintaining his extensive vegetable garden. He was a jack of all trades, and an accomplished handy man. He could fix almost anything that was broken or build anything that was necessary.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Couvillion Meche; three daughters, Melissa Meche Little and her husband, Trey, of Baton Rouge, Sharon Meche of New Iberia, and Amanda Meche Galloway and her husband, Sheldon, of Lafayette; two brothers, Dudley Meche and his wife, Lorena, of Carencro, and Fred Meche and his wife, Linda, of Scott; a sister, Margaret Leblanc of Carencro; and seven grandchildren, Connor Little, Cameron Little, Andre Baumbouree, Josh Baumbouree, Hannah Baumbouree, Hunter Galloway and Tyler Arceneaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Meche and the former Rose Ella Comeaux. Charles was blessed with coming from a large family of 14 children. He was preceded in death by 10 of his siblings, Zulma, Creighton, Ezor, Elric, Anna Joyce, Mary, Hubert, Kermit, Nell Rose, and Thelma.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Hospice, 923 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019