Charles Ray Bonnette
Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Charles Ray Bonnette, 89, who passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. The family will receive guests from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service on Saturday.
Reverend Chad Partain, Pastor of St. Frances Cabrini in Alexandria, will conduct the memorial service.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Della Temple Bonnette; and his son, Marc Temple Bonnette and wife Rose.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Filbert and Mathilda Champagne Bonnette; his siblings, John V. Bonnette, Bernell Bonnette Blackwell, Hazel Bonnette Bellande, and Henry Bonnette.
Born in Shreveport and reared in Alexandria, Charles was a resident of Lafayette for 60 years. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He had retired after 18 years as the Administrator of the Surgery Center of Lafayette. Prior to that, he held administrative positions with the City of Lafayette and worked for the Red Cross. His joys were gardening, camping, motorcycle riding, and caring for his cats. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions can be made in Charles Ray Bonnette's name to the Book Fund at Dupre Library of ULL, please contact the Dean's office at 337-482-6396.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bonnette family to the staff of Community Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019