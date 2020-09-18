Charles T. Patin
Lafayette - Graveside Services were held for Mr. Charles Patin at 8:30 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Patin passed away at The St. Joseph Carpenter House on September 17, 2020 at 7:45 PM.
Deacon Cody Miller committed his soul into heaven and performed the graveside services.
Left behind to cherish his memory include his son Keith J. Patin and his partner Yvonne Bell; his daughter Angela M. Cormier and her husband Randy; his son Paul A. Patin and his wife Michele; and grandchildren, Evans Hunter Patin, Matthew Guidry, Blake Guidry, Austin Patin; a great-grandchild, James Hunter Patin and his sister, Elaine Patin Stutes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Leola Trahan Patin; his parents, Mr. Clobus Patin and Mrs. Ruth Guidry Patin; his sisters Fern Patin Guidry, Gloria Patin Thomassee; his brother, Warren "Pete" Patin
Mr. Charles grew up in St. Martin Parish and spent his adult life in Lafayette. He was a graduate of LSU and enjoyed over 30 years as a pharmaceutical representative. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr Patin's name to the Alzheimer's Association
by mail, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060 or by clicking the following link https://www.alz.org/
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Patin family to all the frontline medical professionals who cared for Mr. Charles in the last days of his life.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311