Charles Thad Montgomery, III
Lafayette - Charles Thaddeus Montgomery III, born in Lafayette, LA Nov. 1, 1928, spent the last hours of his life on Feb. 16, 2019, with his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Lois Louise Riley Montgomery, as well as several members of his family. Thad was a builder, community leader, traveler, woodworker, and family man, who will be remembered for his contributions to the Acadiana region, as well as his irreplaceable sense of humor and wit. Services and a reception will be held at the Church of the Covenant on Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. with a private burial to follow. For more information about Thad, please visit https://www.delhommefuneralhome.com/obituaries/.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 18, 2019