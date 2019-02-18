Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Covenant
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Thad Montgomery Iii


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Thad Montgomery Iii Obituary
Charles Thad Montgomery, III

Lafayette - Charles Thaddeus Montgomery III, born in Lafayette, LA Nov. 1, 1928, spent the last hours of his life on Feb. 16, 2019, with his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Lois Louise Riley Montgomery, as well as several members of his family. Thad was a builder, community leader, traveler, woodworker, and family man, who will be remembered for his contributions to the Acadiana region, as well as his irreplaceable sense of humor and wit. Services and a reception will be held at the Church of the Covenant on Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. with a private burial to follow. For more information about Thad, please visit https://www.delhommefuneralhome.com/obituaries/.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
Download Now