Charles Wallace Duhon
Lafayette - Charles Wallace Duhon, age 77, passed away February 13, 2020 at his home in Lafayette, La. after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. As per his wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Leroy, La. His family will greet guests at 10:00 AM until the Mass commences.
Father Andrew Kirschman, will officiate the Mass.
Mr. Duhon is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Domingue Duhon, his son, Jason K. Duhon and his wife, Celanie; his grandchildren Aydin M. Duhon and Alaina C. Duhon, his step-granddaughter Skyla Guidry, all of Maurice, La. His brothers, Donald J. Duhon and wife Molena; Michael Duhon and wife Carol and Steve Duhon and wife Cheryl, all of Leroy, La. His brother-in-law, Brian J. Domingue of Lafayette, La. Also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Duhon and Anite Sonnier Duhon of Leroy.
He was an Oil & Gas Landman from the mid 1970's until his retirement at age 69. He was a people person who never met a stranger. His personality was larger than life. He loved traveling, music, dancing and getting together with his family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Medsource Home Health, St. Joseph Hospice, and The Carpenter House.
Donations may be made in his memory to or St. Joseph Hospice.
