Chester J. Lantier
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Chester J. Lantier, 91, who died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Deacon Cody Miller of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Milton will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Dawn Goudeau and her husband Jonathan; three grandchildren, Tyler Broussard, Falon Goudeau and Jonathan Goudeau II; his brother, Austin Lantier; and his sister, Ethel Lee Royer.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Murtis Theresa Lantier; his parents, Eva Dugas and Ernest Lantier; two brothers, Wallace and Rayford Lantier.
A native and resident of Duson, Chester was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served in the United States Army and worked for 38 years as a district manager at National Foods.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Broussard, Jonathan Goudeau II, Eric Prejean, Keith Bourque, Shannon Bourque and Ted Wood.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Lantier family to Dr. Geoffrey Mire and staff.
