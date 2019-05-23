|
Chester S. Guidry
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Chester S. Guidry, 98, who passed away on May 22, 2019 of natural causes at Rosewood Retirement and Assisted Living surrounded by his family. Visitation will be observed from 9:00 AM on Friday until the time of service. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Deacon Robert Klingman will officiate the service and the Eulogy will be read by his grandson, Brett Champion.
Born September 30, 1920 in Carencro LA, Chester was the son of the late Sosthene Guidry and Marie Emerida Breaux Guidry. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his ten siblings, and his beloved wife, Mary Jane Begnaud Guidry.
Survivors include his two daughters, Sandra Guidry Champion and her husband, Steve Champion and Bonnie Guidry Courville, his five grandchildren and their spouses and his 19 great grandchildren.
He was a proud Veteran of the Military and served as a Corporal in the Medical Corps in the United States Army. He married Mary Jane Begnaud in 1945 and was a caring, loving and devoted husband for over 53 years until her passing in 1998. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather and friend to many. He worked for Singer Sewing Co. then owned his own Singer Sewing Franchise until he retired. He was an active member of the Lions Club for 40 years, a member of the Cajun Road Runner Camping Club as well as Acadiana Campers where he and Jane traveled all over the US and Canada and made life long friends in their travels.
Pallbearers will be Steve Champion, Wayne Bearb, Brett Champion, Brad Breaux, Alex Mouton and Lucas Mouton.
The Guidry family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Rosewood Retirement & Assisted Living for their kindness and compassionate care they showed to Mr. Guidry during the 11 years he resided there, and especially at the end of his life.
