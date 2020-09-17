Chris P. Daley
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, for Chris P. Daley, age 96, who passed away on Friday, September 17, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette.
Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.
The Most Reverend Glen John Provost, Bishop, Diocese of Lake Charles, will serve as Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector, and Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar, of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will serve as Concelebrants, and will be assisted by Deacon George Jourdan.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Irene Voorhies Daley; his son, Gregory Chris Daley; his daughter, Janet Daley Duval and her husband Stanwood; and numerous nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pantely Chris Daley and Aspasia Fotiades Daley; his sisters, Esther Pelias and Evelyn Foti; and his brother, George Daley.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana most of his life, Mr. Daley proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Air Corps, serving in World War II. He began his career in the oil industry in Louisiana, living in New Orleans for 23 years. His endeavors in sales and consulting resulted in world wide projects and friendships.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Friday evening at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Chris P. Daley's name to the charity of your choice
or to Diocese of Lake Charles Recovery Fund, 710 N. State Street, Jennings, LA 70546.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Daley family to Chris' wonderful caregivers, Dianna Rodriguez, Carrie Gallien, Terrell Savoy, Seema Patel, Mona Trotter, Patty Daigle, Jennifer Mayfield, Sarah Derousselle, and Rosa Munez.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311