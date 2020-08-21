Christopher Joseph Bourda



St. Martinville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Christopher Joseph Bourda, 69, who passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.



The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Notre Dame from 7:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday.



A rosary will be prayed at 8:30 am on Saturday.



Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum in St. Martinville. Gift bearers will be Bytheah Thomas, Natalia Bellaire and Nydia Bellaire.



Christopher was a 1973 graduate from Grambling State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and leader of the drum line of the Grambling State Marching Band. Christopher retired from ConocoPhillips as a supervisor after many years of employment.



He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. Christopher will be dearly missed.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jacqueline Bourda; two daughters, Sentowskia Thomas and Nefeteria (Mandell) Bellaire; three brothers, George Bourda, Jr., Leward (Hilda) Bourda and Sandy (Kathy) Bourda Sr.; three sisters, Ella Mae Alexander, Marie (Wonest) Decuir and Gretta Pierre; sister-in-law, Delores Bourda; six grandchildren, Willie Thomas, Jr., Christopher Thomas, Bytheah Thomas, Nericia Bourda, Natalia Bellaire and Nydia Bellaire; and two great grandchildren, Julien Bourda and Hazel Jordan.



He was preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Etienne Bourda; brother, Lindsay Bourda, Sr.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Patterson Bourda; and brothers-in-law, John Pierre and Lawrence Alexander, Sr.; and son-in-law, Willie Thomas, Sr.



Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









