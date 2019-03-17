|
Christopher Lane Roper
Youngsville - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Our Savior's Church Lafayette Campus (1201 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette) for Christian Lane Roper, age 18, who passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Lafayette. The family will receive visitors at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the service begins.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton.
Pastor Nick Carroll will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his parents, Jeremy and Ashley Roper; his siblings, Ashton Roper, Isaiah and Trinity; his grandparents, Raymond and Colleen Roper, and Edward Viator, Sr; and several close family members, spiritual family members, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Gloria Viator.
A resident of Youngsville, Christian was a graduate of Ovey Comeaux High School. He loved music and enjoyed producing music videos. He ran track, and played baseball, football, basketball and soccer while growing up. Christian will be remembered for his respectfulness and generosity. He will be deeply missed.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019