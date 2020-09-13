Claire Simon Whitney
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in St. Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic Church for Claire Simon Whitney, 90, who passed away on September 12, 2020, with her beloved husband by her side.
Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor, will serve as Celebrant the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
Claire was born on January 7, 1930 in New Orleans, LA and was the youngest of 5 children born to the late Agricole Simon and Lea Ory Simon.
She graduated from McMain High School and immediately entered the work force. While employed at Union Producing Co. in New Orleans, she met Bob Whitney. The two were married on January 8, 1955. In 1960, they moved to Lafayette, where they settled and raised their family.
Claire was a devoted wife, mother, sister and daughter. She was an avid tennis player, loved to travel, and loved spending time at their beach cottage in Destin, FL.
She was a member and officer of the Lafayette Geological Auxiliary, St. Mary Church Ladies Altar Society and a charter member of St. Mary, Mother of the Church Parish.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob A. Whitney; children, Chris (Winx), Mark (Aralise), Jon (Marilyn) and Ron Whitney; grandchildren, Ashley (Javier) Fadul, Michael (Lauren) Whitney, Leah (Layton) Suchma, Eric Whitney, Colette Whitney and Patrick Whitney; great-grandchildren, Sebastian Fadul, Logan Whitney and Lucas Whitney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Charles Louis Whitney; siblings, Maurice Simon, Eunice Simon Johnson, Nola Simon Hiskey and Al Simon.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 8:30 AM until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude
.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Whitney family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.