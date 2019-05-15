|
|
Clara Belle Trahan Dwyer
St. Martinville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Clara Belle Trahan Dwyer, 89, who passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at The Carpenter House St. Joseph Hospice.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday and continue on Saturday at 9:00 am until 12:30 pm. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Friday by her special friend, Tina Landry.
Rev. Rusty P. Richard will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be Adam Dwyer and John Williamson. Gift Bearers will be her grandchildren. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Being the pillar of the family, along with her loving husband, she loved and cherished her family dearly. She especially loved time spent spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes were listening to classic country music, gardening, sewing and arts and crafts. She loved participating in the 4th of July parade and activities in the park in St. Martinville, her Lafayette High School Class of 1947 reunions, and Mardi Gras Parades.
She will be remembered for her awesome bread pudding and lemon meringue pie, but most of all for her kindness, patience, unselfishness, compassion, and friendliness.
Clara's beautiful attitude always brought joy to life with an infectious smile that touched everyone's heart.
She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Romero and husband Dorsay Jr. of St. Martinville, Juanita Williamson and husband Tom of Sugar Land, TX, and Suzanne St. Pierre and husband Jimmy of St. Martinville; son, William "Billy" Dwyer and wife Andrea of St. Martinville; grandchildren, Luke Romero and spouse Lauren, Kristen O'Connor and spouse Patrick, Joshua St. Pierre and fiancée Stephanie, John Williamson, Adam Dwyer, Chase Kolkman, Joshua Bonin, Jeannelle Bonin; great grandchildren, Parker O'Connor, Levi Romero, Logan O'Connor; brother, Roland Trahan and wife Betty of Denham Springs; and sisters-in-law, Norman Trahan of Lafayette and Betty Sue Trahan of Breaux Bridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years who passed away on February 18, 2019, Joseph "JD" Dudley Dwyer; father, Voorhies Trahan; mother, Antoinette Hernandez Trahan; brothers, Francis "Buddy" Trahan, Norman Trahan, and Wayne Trahan.
Pallbearers will be Roland Trahan, Luke Romero, Dorsay Romero, Joshua St. Pierre, Jimmy St. Pierre, John Williamson, and Adam Dwyer.
Family would like to give special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, Amelia Manor Nursing Home, and Tina Landry for the excellent care and compassion during her stay.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser on May 15, 2019